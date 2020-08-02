In pictures: Europe swelters under near-record temperatures
- 2 August 2020
Much of Europe has been basking in a mini-heat wave since Friday, and countries like the UK, France and Spain have experienced near-record temperatures.
But with lockdowns and social distancing measures in place across the continent, this is a summer like no other.
All pictures subject to copyright.