Europe

In pictures: Europe swelters under near-record temperatures

  • 2 August 2020
Much of Europe has been basking in a mini-heat wave since Friday, and countries like the UK, France and Spain have experienced near-record temperatures.

But with lockdowns and social distancing measures in place across the continent, this is a summer like no other.

A woman uses a fan to refresh herself at Madrid Rio area in Madrid, Spain Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Spain's capital, Madrid, face masks are compulsory due to an outbreak of cases - and coverings must be worn even during the heat
A woman refreshes herself in water at a square in Córdoba, Spain Image copyright EPA
Image caption A woman refreshes herself in the Spanish city of Córdoba where temperatures reached 40C
People enjoy the hot weather in by the river Thames in London, Britain Image copyright EPA
Image caption People sunbathing while social distancing in London, UK, where temperatures hit 34C on Friday
People enjoy the warm weather in the Waal river in Nijmegen, The Netherlands Image copyright EPA
Image caption Locals have also been enjoying the beaches in Nijmegen in the Netherlands
People enjoy spraying water as a heat wave rolls over Paris, France Image copyright EPA
Image caption Residents have been finding creative ways to stay cool in Paris. France put 13 eastern areas of the country on alert due to the heat
A couple with a child try to protect themselves against the sun with a parasol as they walk near the Vatican Image copyright EPA
Image caption The authorities in Rome warned the elderly and children not to go out at the hottest times of the day because of dangerous temperatures
People cool off at a fountain during the heat wave in Rome, Italy Image copyright EPA
Image caption People have been taking advantage of fountains to stay cool in Rome
People jump into water in Barcelona, Spain Image copyright EPA
Image caption People have been diving into the sea in Barcelona, Spain, where authorities issued an orange alert for temperatures of up to 40C
People enjoy bathing at sunrise in the Geneva lake in Geneva, Switzerland Image copyright EPA
Image caption A heat wave alert was also issued for areas of southern Switzerland, including Geneva

All pictures subject to copyright.