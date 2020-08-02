Much of Europe has been basking in a mini-heat wave since Friday, and countries like the UK, France and Spain have experienced near-record temperatures.

But with lockdowns and social distancing measures in place across the continent, this is a summer like no other.

Image copyright EPA Image caption In Spain's capital, Madrid, face masks are compulsory due to an outbreak of cases - and coverings must be worn even during the heat

Image copyright EPA Image caption A woman refreshes herself in the Spanish city of Córdoba where temperatures reached 40C

Image copyright EPA Image caption People sunbathing while social distancing in London, UK, where temperatures hit 34C on Friday

Image copyright EPA Image caption Locals have also been enjoying the beaches in Nijmegen in the Netherlands

Image copyright EPA Image caption Residents have been finding creative ways to stay cool in Paris. France put 13 eastern areas of the country on alert due to the heat

Image copyright EPA Image caption The authorities in Rome warned the elderly and children not to go out at the hottest times of the day because of dangerous temperatures

Image copyright EPA Image caption People have been taking advantage of fountains to stay cool in Rome

Image copyright EPA Image caption People have been diving into the sea in Barcelona, Spain, where authorities issued an orange alert for temperatures of up to 40C

Image copyright EPA Image caption A heat wave alert was also issued for areas of southern Switzerland, including Geneva

