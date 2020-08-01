Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The man was found with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge

A man in his 30s has died after being found with serious injuries in County Kildare in the Republic of Ireland.

One line of enquiry is that the man was assaulted. A man in his 20s has been arrested.

The victim was discovered shortly after 21:00 local time on Friday at Glenaree Bridge, Rathangan.

Gardaí (Irish police) said he was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at a later date, gardaí said.