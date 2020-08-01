County Kildare: Man found with serious injuries dies in hospital
- 1 August 2020
A man in his 30s has died after being found with serious injuries in County Kildare in the Republic of Ireland.
One line of enquiry is that the man was assaulted. A man in his 20s has been arrested.
The victim was discovered shortly after 21:00 local time on Friday at Glenaree Bridge, Rathangan.
Gardaí (Irish police) said he was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at a later date, gardaí said.