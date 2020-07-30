Image copyright Reuters Image caption To date, a total of 26,027 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland

The Irish health authorities have confirmed one additional coronavirus-related death and 85 new cases of Covid-19 in their latest daily figures.

The number of newly diagnosed infections in the Republic of Ireland is significantly higher than it has been for several weeks.

Ireland's Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: "Today's figures demonstrate how quickly Covid-19 can remerge in our country."

The death toll now stands at 1,763.

Dr Glynn said the Republic of Ireland was now "at a crucial point in our response to Covid-19".

"Over the coming days it is vital that everyone continues to avoid large crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings where appropriate and wash hands regularly.

"Covid-19 is extremely infectious and no one is immune," he added.

The Republic of Ireland began easing its Covid-19 lockdown measures in May by publishing a five-stage roadmap to recovery.

The plan was accelerated in early June, but 10 days later the Irish government put the brakes on, pausing its schedule of reopening dates amid concern over a rise in infections.

On Thursday, Prof Philip Nolan from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) spoke about the rise in new infections.

"Over a two-day period Ireland moved from a relatively stable epidemiology to a significant pattern connected to outbreaks," he said.

"We now need to be really careful and adhere to public health advice so we do not further spread the virus.

"We must remain vigilant to the disease if we are to control it at this point."

Prof Nolan chairs the NPHET's Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

Clusters

The NPHET provided a geographic breakdown of the 85 newly diagnosed infections:

26 are in County Kildare

18 are in County Dublin

11 are in County Clare

nine are in County Laois

seven are in County Limerick

four in County Meath

The remainder are spread across seven other counties.

Dr Glynn said that at least 18 of the cases are linked to a Covid-19 cluster at a factory in County Kildare.

The factory is closed and outbreak control teams are in place, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

It also reported that there are links between the factory cluster and clusters in direct provision centres - facilities which are used as temporary accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers.