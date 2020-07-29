County Monaghan crash: Two men die near Castleblayney
- 29 July 2020
Two men have died in a single-vehicle crash in County Monaghan.
It happened on the R181 road between Castleblayney and Lough Egish shortly before 14:30 local time on Wednesday.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the men were aged their 30s and 40s and both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The road has been closed for a forensic examination and investigators have appealed to witnesses who may have information or dash-cam footage of the crash to contact them.