A man has died after he was shot a number of times at a house in Dublin.

The attack happened in Croftwood Park, Ballyfermot, in the west of the city, at about 11:00 local time on Monday.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the victim sustained a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area has been cordoned off for a forensic examination. According to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, gardaí said the shooting had "all the hallmarks of a gang-related attack".