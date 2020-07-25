Man dies after stabbing in Dublin

Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) said investigations are continuing

A man in his 70s has died following a stabbing in Dublin.

Gardaí (Irish police) said they responded to reports of an assault outside a house in the Whitechapel Road area of Clonsilla, at about 05:55 local time on Saturday.

One man who had sustained stab wounds was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 40s who had barricaded himself into another house nearby was later arrested.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and investigations are continuing.