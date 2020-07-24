Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lisa Smith pictured arriving at Dublin District Court on Friday morning

A former member of the Irish Defence Forces who is accused of membership of the group calling itself Islamic State (IS) is facing an additional charge.

Lisa Smith, who is originally from Dundalk in County Louth, is now accused of financing terrorism as well as being a member of IS.

The 38-year-old appeared before Dublin District Court on Friday.

The new charge relates to the transfer of €800 (£728) via a Western Union account in 2015.

Ms Smith travelled to Syria more than eight years ago and was deported back to Ireland late last year.

The hearing at Dublin District Court was told that she will be tried at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

However, her solicitor said the defence would challenge this decision because Ms Smith was being denied her fundamental right to a jury trial.

A Garda (Irish police) sergeant from the Republic's Special Detective Unit told the court that officers charged Ms Smith with the new offence at the courthouse on Friday morning.

The sergeant said she made no reply when the charge was put to her.

The judge remanded Ms Smith on continuing bail for another week.

She is due to appear again in court next Friday when the book of evidence is expected to be served.