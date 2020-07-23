Image copyright Green Party Image caption Eamon Ryan received 994 votes against Catherine Martin's 946.

Eamon Ryan has defeated Catherine Martin by a narrow margin to be re-elected as the leader of the Irish Green Party.

Ballots from 1,950 members were received by Wednesday evening's deadline and votes were counted on Thursday.

Almost 3,000 ballots had been sent to members in the Republic of Ireland and in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ryan received 994 votes to Ms Martin's 946.

Mr Ryan, who has been leader since 2011, said it was a "really tight contest" and that "the numbers could have gone either way".

Catherine Martin has been deputy leader of the Green Party since 2011

In May 2020, as talks to form a new government in Dublin were heating up, it emerged Ms Martin had been approached by some councillors in the party to stand for the leadership.

In June, Ms Martin, who is the party's deputy leader, confirmed she would run in the leadership challenge.

She joined the party in 2007 and has been deputy leader since 2011.

Stimulus package aims to boost Irish economy

The Irish government has announced a €5.2bn (£4.7bn) stimulus package, which aims to protect jobs and stimulate the economy.

The measures proposed include a 2% VAT reduction to 21% for six months, a retrofitting programme for older houses and a €100m (£90m) package to deliver nearly 50,000 apprenticeship and training places.

Eamon Ryan said he expected the retrofitting of 50,000 houses annually to create 30,000 jobs.

"We are going green like Europe, we're going down the path of digitalisation too like Europe," Mr Ryan said.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Restaurant Association of Ireland has expressed its disappointment with the staycation tax rebate.

To support the domestic tourism sector during the off-season, the coalition government is proposing a staycation tax rebate worth up to €125 (£113) per person.

This applies when they spend €625 (£570) on accommodation and food. However, it is not extended to the purchase of alcohol.

The Restaurant Association of Ireland has expressed its disappointment with the measure.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the association said: "No decrease in the tourism VAT rate is a nail in the coffin for border restaurant and hospitality businesses competing with 5% rate in Northern Ireland".

The opposition parties have said the 50 measures announced in the package lack ambition and are a missed opportunity.

Ms Martin said she knew Mr Ryan will work to unite the party as it goes forward and "heal the divisions" that have been caused in recent months.

He said: "I'm committed to help this party and our country and our people through this remarkably challenging period."