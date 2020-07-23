Greece wildfires rage for a second day

Image copyright AFP

Firefighters are battling out of control forest fires in Greece.

Locals and tourists have been evacuated as fires continue to rage near the city of Corinth in the eastern Peloponnese for a second day.

The city's mayor says the flames are out of control and has called for a state of emergency to be declared in the region.

More than 260 firefighters are currently tackling the blaze, with 10 helicopters and 10 planes assisting.

"Despite the fact that almost all the aerial firefighting equipment is operating in the area, the situation is not under control," Mayor Vassilis Nanopoulos told local media.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported yet.

