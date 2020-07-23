Roman jars found in Spanish seafood shop

Image copyright Guardia Civil

Authorities conducting a routine inspection of a frozen seafood shop in Spain were surprised to find ancient artefacts decorating the premises.

The owner's son found the objects while fishing, according to local media.

Thirteen jars (amphoras) are believed to date back to the 1st Century AD, while an 18th Century anchor and a limestone plaque were also found.

Both the owner of the business in Alicante and his son are now being investigated.

"The amphoras could come from the looting of shipwrecks," which would be protected as objects of underwater archaeology, a statement by the Civil Guard said on Wednesday.

The artefacts were moved to the Museum of the Sea in Santa Pola, where they underwent preliminary dating.

The amphoras would have been used to transport oil, wine or fish sauce, and one jar is believed to be particularly rare and valuable.

The limestone plaque was inscribed with the word "este", meaning "east" in Spanish.

The two men could face charges of "crimes against historical heritage", as well as acquiring or possessing objects of doubtful or illegal origin.

