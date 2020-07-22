Image copyright RTÉ

A doctor who worked in the Mater Hospital in Dublin has died after contracting Covid-19, the hospital has said.

The hospital said it was confirming with "profound sadness" that Dr Waqar Ali Shah had passed away after spending three months in ICU been "diligently cared for by his colleagues".

He had been working as a locum.

He was described as a "frontline healthcare work" who provided "selfless emergency care" to Covid-19 patients.

In a statement, the hospital said he was due to begin a shift at the Mater in April when he felt unwell. He asked to be seen as a patient and was admitted immediately with Covid-19.

The Mater said his colleagues remember him as a "hardworking and diligent doctor with a humble and down to earth personality."

It extended deepest sympathies to Dr Shah's wife, family and loved ones.

Dr Shah's death brings to eight the number of healthcare workers confirmed to have died from Covid-19.