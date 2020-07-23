Image copyright PA Media Image caption Catherine Martin has been deputy leader of the Green Party since 2011

It's a contest that has drawn attention in recent months after Catherine Martin, deputy leader of the Irish Greens, said she would challenge Eamon Ryan for control of the party.

It developed as the party was at the heart of negotiations to form a new government in Dublin.

The result of the leadership challenge is expected to be announced on Thursday.

But who is the woman seeking to take over the Green Party reins?

Born in County Monaghan, Catherine Martin was an English and music teacher for 15 years before turning to politics.

She joined the Green Party in 2007 and served as a councillor for a number of years, before being elected to the Dáil (Irish parliament) in 2016.

She represents the constituency of Dublin Rathdown.

Green politics runs in the family as Ms Martin is married to Francis Noel Duffy, who was elected to the Dáil for the party in the Dublin South-West constituency in the 2020 general election.

In 2011 she became the deputy leader of the Green Party in the Republic of Ireland and since last month has been minister for media, tourism, arts, culture, sport and the Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking communities) as part of the country's new three-party coalition government.

Why is she running for leader?

In May 2020, as talks to form a new government in Dublin were heating up, it emerged Ms Martin had been approached by some councillors in the party to stand for the leadership.

Eamon Ryan has been leader since 2011, and some members had said it was time for a change at the top.

Both Ms Martin and Mr Ryan have been credited with helping rebuild the Green Party, taking over shortly after the Greens lost all their Dáil seats in the 2011 general election.

In June, Ms Martin confirmed she would run in the leadership challenge, to be held the following month.

Within the party, her candidacy had been framed to represent the views of some younger Green members who did not support the coalition with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, whereas Mr Ryan was seen to represent more moderate members who are open to working with those parties.

Eamon Ryan has led the Greens since 2011

However, Ms Martin was the party's chief negotiator during the coalition talks and backed the draft programme for government.

It was endorsed in a vote by Green members both north and south, although a number of high-profile Green TDs spoke against the move, including Ms Martin's husband.

After a new coalition government was formed, Ms Martin was appointed as a cabinet minister.

At regional online hustings during the election campaign, Ms Martin promised to renegotiate the programme for government when the role of taoiseach (Irish PM) rotates from Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar in 2022.

She had also countered Mr Ryan's assertion that his 13 years of experience as a politician and leader should see him remain in place, arguing that there was a danger of putting experience on a "pedestal".

Is she likely to win?

At this stage, it is expected Mr Ryan will retain enough votes to keep his job as leader.

Image caption Clare Bailey is among those backing Ms Martin for the leadership role

The Irish Times reported that only five of the Green Party's 17 TDs in Dublin were expected to vote for Ms Martin.

It is understood the Green leader in Northern Ireland, Claire Bailey, is also supporting Ms Martin.

Ballots were issued to 2,336 Green Party members in the Republic of Ireland, and to 598 Green Party members in Northern Ireland. As of lunchtime on Wednesday, a total of 1,943 Green Party members had voted in the leadership contest.

The count will take place on Thursday, with the result due at 19:00 local time.