Image copyright PA Media Image caption Taoiseach Micheál Martin arriving at the Irish cabinet meeting on Tuesday

The Republic of Ireland's government has agreed a "green list" of 15 countries where people can travel to.

People returning from these countries will not have to self isolate for 14 days.

The 15 countries are Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino.

Great Britain is not on the list which will be reviewed every fortnight.

The general advice to avoid non-essential travel will apply to all other countries.

At present, travellers arriving in the Republic of Ireland from anywhere other than Northern Ireland are required to self-isolate and restrict their movements for 14 days.

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin said he would take a "cautious approach" on foreign travel.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar had questioned whether a green list of countries should be published at all, if the official advice against all non-essential travel is to remain in place.

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said he believed it was wrong to send out mixed messages about international travel.

The Irish cabinet met late into the night at Dublin Castle on Tuesday, with news of the list emerging just before midnight.