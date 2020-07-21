Image copyright PA Media Image caption Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin said ministers would be cautious before publishing a green list

The Irish cabinet will adopt a "cautious approach" on foreign travel, the taoiseach (Irish PM) has said.

Current Irish government advice is to avoid all non-essential foreign travel.

However, ministers will discuss a "green list" of countries later which could mean people arriving from those nations would not have to isolate for 14 days.

Critics have questioned the proposal, fearing the government is sending mixed messages about foreign travel.

At present, travellers arriving in the Republic of Ireland from anywhere other than Northern Ireland are required to self-isolate and restrict their movements for 14 days.

Speaking in the Dáil (lower house of the Irish Parliment), Taoiseach Micheál Martin said ministers would be cautious before publishing a green list.

He said the government's priorities were to reopen schools in late August and to encourage people with non-coronavirus health issues to come forward for treatment.

The countries being considered for the green list would have a similar virus rate as the Republic of Ireland.

However, the proposal has caused concern among some members of the opposition.

The co-leader of the Social Democrats, Roisín Shortall, accused the government of having contradictory messages on foreign travel to and from the island.

She told the Dáil that foreign travel poses huge risks to public health and to the vulnerable.

But the taoiseach replied that as a result of Covid-19 travel to Ireland has "reduced dramatically".

The Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar has questioned whether a green list of countries should be published at all, if the official advice against all non-essential travel is to remain in place.

According to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, a spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said he believes it is wrong to send out mixed messages about international travel.

Ireland's Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has argued that the green list should only be for essential travel and must not be seen as a green light for holidays.

It was first thought that about 20 countries would be included on the green list, but after a draft list was drawn up on Monday night, it is now expected that fewer than 12 will be included in the arrangement.

The Cabinet meeting is set to begin at 18:00 local time on Tuesday.