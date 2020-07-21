Ukraine gunman holds 20 hostages on bus

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Anti-terror police have surrounded the bus in Lutsk

An armed man has taken about 20 people hostage on a bus in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, officials say.

Police were quoted as saying that shots were fired but it is not known if anyone has been hurt. The man's demands are not clear.

Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko said the man claimed to have a bomb.

"The police launched a special hostage operation. Negotiations are under way," Mr Herashchenko said on Facebook.

Ukrainian media have shared what appears to be the man's Twitter account on which he is posting criticism of political figures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was closely following the situation.