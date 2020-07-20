Image caption Dr Ronan Glynn said clusters can develop very quickly

The Republic of Ireland's acting chief medical officer has expressed concern at the number of outbreaks of Covid-19 in workplaces.

Dr Ronan Glynn said there had been virus outbreaks in a range of work settings, including in construction, in fast food outlets and in supermarkets.

A building site in Dublin has been closed down temporarily after a number of workers tested positive.

Dr Glynn said there had been more than 20 cases associated with the site.

A number of other workers from it have been tested and are waiting for results.

Dr Glynn said it was the first significant cluster on a construction site and there was a full outbreak control team in place, but he wanted to use it to remind employers of their need to ramp up their efforts to put the safety of staff and customers first.

"We can't underestimate how quickly clusters develop," Dr Glynn said.

"We have come so far together, but we need to stay vigilant to prevent a resurgence across the whole country in the coming weeks."

Image copyright Reuters

Dr Glynn also said there had been a couple of outbreaks at fast-food outlets.

He also said there was a number of outbreaks associated with retail settings, but these often involved small numbers of people and many were managed locally.

'The new frontline'

"Many workplaces have introduced the new regimes and safety measures necessary to reopen their businesses," Dr Glynn said.

"I would remind all employers that the workplace and most particularly, shops, services and supermarkets, are the new frontline, we are asking you to do everything you can to put the safety of your staff and customers first.

"With the increase in outbreaks in our communities, I would urge everyone to wear face coverings in healthcare settings and when shopping, including in the supermarket and other indoor retail services."

There have been no further deaths reported from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, while six new cases have been confirmed.