More than 100 firefighters have managed to bring a blaze at a cathedral in the French city of Nantes under control.

Stained glass windows and the grand organ at Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral were damaged in the fire, which prosecutors believe was started deliberately.

Fortunately, however, the cathedral's roof was not affected.

The cathedral dates back to the 15th Century.

Locals gathered at the scene, where flames could be seen from outside.

French President Emmanuelle Macron tweeted his support for the firefighters who were "taking all the risks to save the Gothic jewel".

The cathedral has been damaged by fire before, after being struck by bombing in World War Two.

Another fire, in 1972, damaged much of its roof.

