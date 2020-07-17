Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption The drugs were seized after searches in Dublin on Thursday

Drugs worth €2.5 million have been seized by An Garda Síochána after searches of a house in Dublin.

The drugs seized included cannabis, ecstasy, ketamine, MDMA and Xanax, following searches carried out in the Kingswood area on Thursday.

Gardaí said the raid came about after intelligence from Operation Tara, an initiative aimed at reducing drugs deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the investigation.

Officers also recovered a drugs press, a mixing machine, weighing scales and storage material.