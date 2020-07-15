Irish pubs reopening 'deferred to 10 August'

Image copyright PA Media

Pubs and nightclubs in the Republic of Ireland will not reopen until 10 August.

The re-opening date was deferred at a cabinet meeting in Dublin on Wednesday, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.

Phase 4 of Ireland's plan to move out of lockdown - which could have seen pubs that do not serve food reopen- was due to start on Monday.

It comes as two further Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in the Republic - the death toll is now 1,748.

Fourteen new cases of coronavirus have also been recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,683.

Pubs and hotel bars operating as restaurants have already been allowed to reopen, under Phase 3. They are only allowed to serve alcohol to customers who purchase a "substantial" meal.

The decision to defer reopening bars comes amid concerns about a rising number of new cases of the virus - particularity in young people - since lockdown eased and the Republic of Ireland opened up again.

There has been an increase in the number of clusters of Covid-19 in private households, particularly in the last week.

It is understood that wearing face coverings is likely to be made compulsory in shops and other indoor settings, following Wednesday evening's meeting.

Ministers are discussing a proposal to extend the regulation requiring face coverings on public transport which came into effect on Monday.

That regulation carries penalties of up to 2,500 euros (£2,266) or six months imprisonment for people who fail to comply.

Plans to allow larger crowds to gather from next Monday may not go ahead as planned, under proposals being considered by the Irish government.

Currently a maximum of 50 people are allowed to gather indoors. This had been due to rise to 100 on 20 July.

Some 200 people can gather outside. This had due to increase to 500 in Phase 4 of the easing of coronavirus restrictions, under the roadmap for reopening announced last month.

The increase in the size of crowds permitted would have allowed cultural and arts facilities, such as theatres, cinemas and galleries, to reopen their doors.

However, government sources have indicated to RTÉ News that the crowd size limits are likely to stay as they are, under a proposal contained in a memo to cabinet on Covid-19.