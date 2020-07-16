Image copyright PA Media Image caption Micheál Martin says international travel remains "problematic" due to fears around a resurgence of the virus

Micheál Martin will visit Northern Ireland later to meet the Stormont parties for the first time since becoming taoiseach (Irish PM).

He will hold talks with the first and deputy first ministers about the two governments' response to coronavirus.

Mr Martin is also due to meet representatives from UUP, SDLP and Alliance.

The trip was originally expected to take place last week, but was postponed due to late planning.

Quarantine rules

Mr Martin is expected to discuss the differences in quarantine rules in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland with First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

Last week the Stormont Executive changed its rules so that people coming from almost 60 countries into NI do not need to self-isolate when they arrive.

Irish PM has "issues" with travel from Great Britain

Irish authorities require anyone entering the Republic of Ireland, apart from those from Northern Ireland, to self-isolate for 14 days.

That advice remains in place until 20 July.

Mr Martin has said the Irish government remains cautious about travel off the island of Ireland.

Brexit and the issue of how north south relations should develop are also expected to form part of the discussions.