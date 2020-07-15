Image copyright Bekka/Reuters Image caption It is as yet unclear if the attacks were random or if there was a connection

A woman has died and two more have been injured after a series of late night stabbings in Norway.

First reports of the attacks came in just before midnight in the city of Sarpsborg, south of the capital Oslo.

Police arrested a man at a private address after locking down the city centre and urging residents to stay indoors.

It is as yet unclear if the attacks were random or if there was a connection.

Local media reported armed police, helicopters and nine ambulances were deployed early in the morning in Sarpsborg.

All of the victims were women. One was stabbed at the central bus station.

Another was stabbed in her own home. "We were sitting watching TV and there was a knock at the door. When I opened it he tried to stab me, but I got away," her husband told local newspaper Sarpsborg Arbeiderblad. His wife was then stabbed in the arm.

One eyewitness, Ole Martin Gilde, said he saw the arrest of the man.

"The police blocked off the street, and I counted up to 12 police cars here," he told Verdens Gang newspaper. "I also saw up to 10 armed police officers at the intersection here, and then they searched with a dog in all the backyards."

One of the victims recognised the attacker, according to public broadcaster NRK.

Police have launched a full investigation and said they would give further information on Wednesday.