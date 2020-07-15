Image copyright RTE Image caption Barry Cowen was appointed Irish agriculture minister in June

A former Irish cabinet minister sacked over a drink-driving offence four years ago has said the decision has "undermined" fair process.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin dismissed Barry Cowen on Tuesday night, after he saw a Garda [police] report that raised "additional issues requiring further explanation".

Mr Cowen served a three-month ban for drink-driving in September 2016.

He denies that he attempted to avoid a police checkpoint during the incident.

The allegation is stated in a Garda computer record of the incident.

The taoiseach said Mr Cowen was "not prepared to address this allegation publicly and will not make any further statement or answer any questions on this issue in this house (Dáil Éireann, the Irish parliament)".

The former agriculture minister, who was appointed just 17 days ago, was stopped at the checkpoint and breathalysed on his way home to County Offaly from Dublin after the All-Ireland football final four years ago.

Writing on Twitter following his dismissal, Mr Cowen said: "At no time did I attempt to evade the Gardaí.

"Had I done so, the charges brought against me would, quite correctly, have been of a different tenor to those with which I was charged.

"I am responsible for the offence with which I was convicted four years ago, not for an inaccurate Garda entry on Pulse (Garda computer system) about that event."

(1) The Taoiseach informed me this evening by phone that he was removing me from office as Minister for Agriculture.

I am both surprised and disappointed with this decision. — Barry Cowen (@CowenBarry) July 14, 2020 Report

He added: "Ten days ago and this afternoon the taoiseach believed my failure of 2016 didn't warrant my removal from office, but he now appears to have changed his mind based on a Pulse report I gave him this morning."

Mr Cowen, who is the brother for former taoiseach Brian Cowen, said he the report was "leaked in contravention of the protections that I and every other citizen is entitled to expect in respect of their interaction with the Garda".

"Unfortunately the decision of the taoiseach to remove me from office, when he supported me this afternoon in the Dáil, has undermined and potentially prejudiced my entitlement to fair process," Mr Cowen concluded.

Dreadful start for Fianna Fáil's corner of the coalition

by Shane Harrison, BBC Dublin correspondent

Mícheál Martin knows that after his sacking of Barry Cowen, the opposition parties will now focus on him and his handling of the affair.

Why did he appear to defend his then agriculture minister in the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon and then fire him less than seven hours later?

What did he know about the drink-driving controversy? When did he know it? And what, if anything, did he do with that information?

By any measure the Fianna Fáil element of the three-party coalition with the Greens and Fine Gael has had a dreadful start.

Image caption Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said additional issues related to the incident required further explanation

First there was the mess of cabinet appointments, with no full minister from as far south as Limerick to Donegal in the north.

Then Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary made clear his unhappiness at merely being chief whip.

Meanwhile, Jim O'Callaghan, a potential focus of opposition to Mr Martin's Fianna Fáil leadership, declined a junior ministerial appointment.

And, all the while, the Cowen drink-driving controversy rumbled on with lots of media coverage.

In sacking Barry Cowen, the taoiseach appears to have taken the view that if you're explaining, you're losing - but Mícheál Martin knows he too now has some explaining to do.

On Tuesday, Mr Martin said over the past 10 days Mr Cowen had "been the subject of significant criticism and condemnation for a road traffic offence that took place in 2016".

"I made this clear to him (Mr Cowen) and gave him space today to consider the matter further.

"However he has decided that he is not prepared to address this allegation publicly and will not make any further statement or answer any questions on this issue in this house.

"This decision has created a situation where legitimate doubts and questions are being raised and government colleagues are expected to address these and this is simply untenable."

He added: "This is a very sad day for Barry, his family and for me. He has been a very committed public representative, very diligent and very dedicated."

Mr Martin was elected taoiseach just over two weeks ago as part of a historic coalition deal between his party, Fianna Fáil, the Green Party and Fine Gael.