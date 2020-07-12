Duda ahead by tiny margin in Polish election - exit poll

Poland's incumbent President Andrzej Duda holds a slim lead in the country's presidential election, according to an exit poll.

The poll on Sunday showed Mr Duda, an ally of the conservative government, with 50.4% of the vote.

He was pitted against the socially liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

The vote has been widely seen as a battle for the country's future as well as its strained relations with the European Union.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.