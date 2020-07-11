Image copyright Getty Images

Two more people have died after contracting coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland.

It means 1,746 people have died, in total, in the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said there were also 23 new cases of the virus confirmed through testing.

A total of 25,611 cases have been confirmed, with contact tracing in place to try to prevent further spread.

On Friday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly strongly appealed to those going out this weekend to maintain social distancing.

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland no longer releases coronavirus statistics at the weekend.