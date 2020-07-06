A bus driver in the south-west of France has been left brain dead after being attacked by passengers who refused to wear face masks.

The driver in Bayonne had refused to allow several people - who had no tickets and were not wearing masks - to board the bus on Sunday night, a police source told AFP news agency.

The man, who is in his 50s, sustained serious head injuries after being repeatedly punched.

He was declared brain dead on Monday.

According to France Bleu, a number of people have been arrested and regional bus services have been disrupted as drivers refuse to work.

Face masks are mandatory in the area.