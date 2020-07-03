Turkey fireworks: Dozens hurt as blast traps workers
- 3 July 2020
A series of explosions at a fireworks factory in north-west Turkey trapped more than 150 workers inside the building and left 41 people wounded, officials say.
Local governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told Anadolu news agency that emergency services were prevented from reaching the building because of the blasts.
He said there was no indication that anyone had been killed.
The explosions in Hendek could be heard dozens of kilometres away.