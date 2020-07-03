Khashoggi murder: Turkish trial of 20 Saudis opens

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jamal Khashoggi: What we know about the journalist's disappearance and death

The trial has opened in Turkey of 20 Saudi Arabian nationals over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

He was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Those being tried in absentia include two former top aides to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mr Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the crown prince. Saudi Arabia has already put on trial those who it says carried out the crime, but that trial was heavily criticised as incomplete.

The trial in Istanbul follows an international outcry over the murder, which tarnished the prince's reputation.