Denmark's PM cancels wedding to attend EU summit

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mette Frederiksen announced on Instagram that she has postponed her wedding

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has postponed her wedding for a third time, in order to attend an EU summit.

The summit on proposals for a Covid-19 recovery fund will take place on 17 and 18 July. It is the first meeting that leaders will attend since countries enforced coronavirus lockdowns.

Ms Frederiksen was set to marry her partner, Bo Tengberg, on 18 July.

She said on Facebook that she had to "protect Denmark's interests".

Denmark has opposed the fund over plans to offer grants to countries badly affected by the crisis.

Denmark along with Sweden, Austria and the Netherlands say the proposed €750bn (£676bn; $840bn) fund is too large and insist any money given out must eventually be repaid.

The date of the summit, which will be held in Brussels, was announced over the past couple of days.

Writing on Facebook, Ms Frederiksen said: "I am so looking forward to marrying this amazing man. But obviously it shouldn't be easy, and now the Council meeting in Brussels has been convened precisely on Saturday in July, when we had planned a wedding."

She said they will get married soon and her partner is fortunately "very patient".

Another date has not yet been announced.

The pair were originally set to marry in summer 2019 however they postponed their wedding due to the general election.