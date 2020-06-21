A woman has died after she was found seriously injured in a house in County Dublin.

Gardaí (Irish police) were called to Willow Wood Grove in Hartstown at about 11.30 local time on Sunday.

They said the 57-year-old was treated at the scene by emergency service personnel but pronounced dead a short time later.

A 60-year-old man was arrested following the incident and was taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station,.