Hairdressers, churches, theatres, gyms, cinemas and sporting teams can all resume activity in the Republic of Ireland from 29 June..

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar confirmed the move following a cabinet meeting on Friday.

It marks an acceleration of Phase 3 of the Republic's roadmap to recovery and Mr Varadkar said a "spirit of hope" had got the country ahead of schedule.

On Friday, two deaths in the previous 24 hours were reported in the Republic.

Thirteen further cases of coronavirus were also confirmed.

Limited spectators for sport

It is understood that many sporting organisations might decide not to return to competitive action for some time, as they plan for adjustments that need to be made to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Strict limitations on spectators are still expected to apply over the summer. Phase 3 provided for attendance of up to 250 at outdoor events and 50 at indoor events from 29 June until 20 July.

Leo Varadkar said this week that he expected gatherings of up to 500 people might be possible after 20 July.

"All sporting activities, including close contact sports can recommence (from 29 June)," Mr Varadkar said.

"This includes team leagues for adults and children.

"But we all need to stay careful, it will not be as it was before the start of the pandemic and for now sports will take place with very limited numbers of spectators.

"Mass gatherings of people will be limited to 50 people indoors and 250 people outdoors until 20 July.

"All going well, this will rise to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors thereafter."

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Fermanagh fans will never forget Tom Brewster's late winning shock in the shock 2004 All-Ireland quarter-final win over Armagh

The GAA's road map out of the Covid-19 crisis says inter-county action will resume on 17 October with club fixtures restarting on 31 July.

However, it is possible this could now bring forward the resumption of contact training to early July.

As a "close physical contact sport", rugby, along with boxing, had initially been listed under Phase 5 of the Irish government's phased easing of restrictions, with contact not permitted until 10 August.

The IRFU said last week that it was not expecting club competitions to resume until September.

Image copyright Inpho Image caption No rugby has been played in Ireland since early March

On Thursday, the Pro14 announced a return from a five-month Covid-19 pandemic hiatus with derbies from 22 August. The Irish provinces plan to resume training from 22/29 June.

Soccer training was already set to resume at all levels from 29 June though competitive games hadn't been listed to begin until 20 July.

European hopefuls Derry City, Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians were allowed to resume training on 8 June after multiple rounds of Covid-19 testing.

Image copyright Inpho Image caption The FAI received a bailout from the Irish Government earlier this year

As of Wednesday, the League of Ireland clubs remained in talks with the Football Association of Ireland over a compensation package for an expected resumption behind closed doors in August.

Golf and tennis were the first sports to resume under strict social distancing conditions last month and horse racing followed last week.