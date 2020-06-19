Carlos Ruiz Zafón: Shadow of the Wind author dies at 55
- 19 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The celebrated and world-renowned Spanish novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafón has died in Los Angeles, aged 55.
He had been ill for several years with cancer.
His Barcelona-based mystery The Shadow of the Wind (La sombra del viento) was an international hit in 2001, published in 50 countries.
It was the first in a four-part cycle called Cemetery of Forgotten Books. His work was strongly influenced by crime fiction and cinema.