Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The pair were reported missing at Lough Keel, near Termon, in County Donegal

Two bodies have been recovered from a lake in County Donegal following a search operation for a father and son, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports.

The search in Lough Keel, near Termon, began at 14:55 local time according to Malin Head Coast Guard.

Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter 118 was deployed from County Sligo to assist with the operation.

It is understood that the two males were father and son and were not from Ireland.

The first man's body was spotted in the water by the Rescue 118 Coast Guard helicopter and recovered by Mulroy Coast Guard.

The second body was later recovered by divers and brought ashore by the Mulroy Coast Guard.