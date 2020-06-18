Garda officer shot dead in County Roscommon

Image copyright Getty Images

A male garda officer (Irish police) has died after he was shot in County Roscommon on Wednesday.

An Garda Síochána said the incident happened in Castlerea shortly before midnight.

Irish public broadcaster RTÉ has reported the shooting took place outside a police station in Main Street in the town when the detective's firearm was taken from him.

They said a man in his 40s was arrested a short time later.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said it confirmed the death "with deepest sadness" and "further updates will follow".

It is understood that the officer's identity will be made public when relatives have been informed.

RTÉ reports that the scene of the shooting has been preserved for forensic examination and the State Pathologist's Office has been informed.

Irish Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan described the incident as "tragic" and said a murder investigation is underway.

"My heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends and all Gardai," he said.