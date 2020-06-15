Image copyright Reuters Image caption Micheál Martin has served in previous governments, including as health minister and foreign affairs minister

The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party in the Republic of Ireland will resume talks to form a new coalition government on Monday.

Constructive discussions are said to have taken place over the weekend.

Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin could now become the next Taoiseach (Irish prime minister).

The Republic of Ireland held a general election in early February, but no party got a majority and talks to form a coalition were halted by coronavirus.

Mr Martin, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and the Greens Eamon Ryan were involved in discussions for much of Sunday in a bid to finalise an agreement.

Mr Varadkar, leader of Fine Gael, and Irish prime minister since 2017, has been caretaker Taoiseach since 8 February.

Final decision

If, as expected, the parliamentary parties endorse the deal reached by their party leaders, it will go to their memberships for a final decision.

The Green Party will need a two-thirds majority including from members in Northern Ireland to support an agreement to go into government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The programme, which is more 100 pages long, prioritises dealing with the economic and social consequences of Covid-19 and managing climate change.