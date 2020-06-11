Slovakia: Deadly attack at primary school in Vrutky
- 11 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A school employee has been killed and children wounded in an apparent knife attack in Vrutky in northern Slovakia.
Police said they had killed the attacker and the situation was under control.
Slovak reports said the 22-year-old man was working at the school at the time.
Among those taken to hospital with stab wounds were two children, reports said. The school is said to include a kindergarten, primary school and senior school.