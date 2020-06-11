Image copyright Slovak Police Image caption Police said the attacker was a 22-year-old man

A school employee has been killed and children wounded in an apparent knife attack in Vrutky in northern Slovakia.

Police said they had killed the attacker and the situation was under control.

Slovak reports said the 22-year-old man was working at the school at the time.

Among those taken to hospital with stab wounds were two children, reports said. The school is said to include a kindergarten, primary school and senior school.