Image caption Anyone who might have CCTV of the incident is asked to come forward

The house of a garda (Irish police) officer has been significantly damaged after being set on fire in Dundalk, County Louth.

The alarm was raised shortly after 23:00 local time on Sunday.

It happened in the Bay Estate area of the town. There were no reports of any injuries, but significant damage was caused to the house's exterior.

It is understood the garda member's pregnant wife and two children were at home at the time of the attack.

The local fire service also attended the scene.

The house caught fire after a device was thrown at trees near to the property, setting them on fire.

An investigation into the incident is under way and an examination of the crime scene is being carried out by officers.

Gardaí have asked anyone who was in the Bay Estate area between 22:00 and 23:30 to come forward.

They are also interested in the movements of a white van in the area earlier in the day, at about 15:00.

Sinn Féin TD for the area Ruairí Ó Murchú said if the attack was linked to garda officer's work, it represented "a serious escalation" of criminality in the local area.

"You are talking about a brazenness on the part of criminal," he said.

"It is an attack not just on gardaí, it is an attack on the community, and it is an attack on the state."

He added the most important thing was for people to come forward with evidence related to the incident.

"They need as much information as quickly as possible, so anyone in the vicinity or locality, anyone with CCTV footage or anything they have, should bring that forward to gardaí," he said.