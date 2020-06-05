Image caption Taoiseach Leo Varadkar previously announced a five-stage road map from 18 May

The Irish cabinet has decided to ease more restrictions than those which had been outlined in phase two of its road map for exiting lockdown.

People will be able to travel anywhere inside their own county - rather than just be limited to 20km from home.

If they live in a border area they will also be able to travel up to 20km into another county.

The cabinet agreed that the hospitality sector, including hotels and B&Bs, will reopen from the beginning of July.

It is understood that shopping centres could be able to reopen from 15 June.

However, major retailers may be asked to stagger opening hours and to open no earlier than 10:30 local time.

Under phase two, those who are cocooning - people older than 70 and those who are medically vulnerable - can have a small number of visitors to their home.

However, visitors would have to wear gloves, face coverings and keep at least two metres away from the person who is cocooning.

Under phase two, small retail outlets can reopen with a small number of staff as long as the retailer can control the number of individuals that staff and customers interact with at any one time.

The Republic of Ireland began the first phase of relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions last month.

Some construction firms returned to work and garden centres and hardware stores reopened.