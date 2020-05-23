Two men, believed to be in their late 60s and early 70s, have died after a house fire in Dublin.

The fire, in Lansdowne Valley in Drimnagh, happened at about 13:45 local time on Saturday.

Emergency services brought it under control, and the bodies of two men were found inside the house, according to RTÉ.

Gardaí (Irish police) said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

The men's bodies will be taken to the Dublin City Mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

They have appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact them.