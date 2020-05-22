Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Irish government has made it mandatory for all travellers arriving in Ireland to provide an address to police.

From next week all passengers arriving into the Republic of Ireland will be legally required to complete a passenger locator form.

The regulations will be in force from Thursday, 28 May until Thursday, 18 June when they will be reviewed.

The regulations will be in force from Thursday, 28 May until Thursday, 18 June when they will be reviewed.

The plan does not affect cross-border travel from Northern Ireland .

The Irish government continues to advise Irish citizens and residents against all non-essential international travel, and passengers arriving into Ireland from overseas are asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The form will need to be partially completed by people arriving in Ireland from overseas for onward travel to Northern Ireland.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said: "These are extraordinary measures but they are necessary in a time of a public health crisis.

"We continue to advise everyone against non-essential travel.

"However, if a person does arrive into Ireland, they will legally obliged to fill out this form, regardless of their nationality."

The restriction will apply to all those arriving into the country at ports and airports.

It will be an offence not to fill in a passenger location form.

Analysis: Shane Harrison, BBC NI Dublin correspondent

The Irish government's decision to require legally all arrivals in the state regardless of nationality to give their contact details for purposes of self-isolation for 14 days was inevitable after it became clear that around a third of those landing at Dublin Airport had refused to do so.

With the Republic beginning to relax its Covid-19 restrictions and the number of cases falling, the medical authorities are keen to minimise the number of new cases in what they fear will be the inevitable second coronavirus wave.

But as with so many things that have to do with the border there are complications: how can the Republic's government enforce the 14-day isolation on people travelling to Northern Ireland?

Will the authorities north of the border, where the self-isolation period can be seven days, co-operate?

We already know that because of a flaw in the Irish government's emergency legislation, people from Northern Ireland cannot be made to comply with the Republic's Covid-19 travel restrictions.

So, is there not an incentive for people in the rest of the UK who want to travel to the Republic to do so via Northern Ireland?

The head of the republic's police, Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, has in the past said that people from Northern Ireland so far have by and large respected the laws south of the border.

Indeed there is evidence that people in tourist friendly areas don't want visitors until the government allows for it.

The authorities' hope must be that sense of good citizenship will continue to prevail north and south in the battle against a virus that doesn't recognise borders.

The UK government has announced that people arriving in the UK must self-isolate for 14 days from 8 June to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Travellers will need to tell the government where they will quarantine, with enforcement through random spot checks and £1,000 fines in England.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the measure would "reduce the risk of cases crossing our border".

Lorry drivers, seasonal farm workers, and coronavirus medics will be exempt.

The requirement will also not apply to those travelling from the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

The UK announced new quarantine rules today. Exemptions for road hauliers and medical officials will apply, while the common travel area with Ireland will be unaffected.

Travellers will face spot checks and £1,000 fines if they fail to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in the UK under measures to guard against a second wave of coronavirus.