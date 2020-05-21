Image copyright Creative Commons Image caption An Irish Air Corps AW139 helicopter

A door has fallen off an Irish military helicopter and into the grounds of a secondary school this evening.

Shortly before 18:00 local time, the rear door of the helicopter detached while returning to Casement Aerodrome, an Irish Army spokesperson said.

The helicopter, which is used by the Irish Army for medical services, then landed in Moyle Park, in the suburb of Clondalkin.

Nobody on the ground or in the air was injured during the incident.

The helicopter had completed a life-saving mission when the door came off and was returning to Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel when the incident happened.

Gardaí (Irish police) attended the scene and returned the helicopter door to the Air Corps.

The Irish Army said in a statement police had arrived on the scene in five minutes of the door falling to the ground, and an investigation team were there within 30 minutes.

Full Investigation

"Once the area has been analysed the door will be removed and transported to Baldonnel," the Irish Army said.

It also said the Irish Air Corp's flight safety division will conduct a full investigation into all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Irish Defence Forces added that the emergency air service will recommence tomorrow as normal, with a replacement aircraft and crew.