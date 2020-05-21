Image copyright PA Media Image caption Leo Varadkar defended the "slow and steady pace" of Irish lockdown easing

Work has begun on preparations for a second wave of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland this autumn or early winter, the taoiseach (Irish PM) has said.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil (Irish parliament) phase one of easing restrictions was "going well" with "broad compliance" across the country.

However, he added that continued "vigilance" was still required.

He also but defended the pace in Ireland, saying the government stands over its "slow and steady" approach.

In terms of preparations for a second wave of coronavirus in the autumn, Mr Varadkar said: "We need to know, if possible, how to better protect nursing homes."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Varadkar said nursing homes need to be better protected in a second wave

The state now has a capacity for 100,000 tests a week, Mr Varadkar said, and a turnaround time for most cases of one to three days.

He added that the cabinet will decide on 5 June whether to move to the second phase of the relaxation due on 8 June.

That is when the current 5km travel limit is to be extended to 20km and other business in which social distancing can be observed will reopen.

In terms of infrastructure, he said Covid-19 s going to impose extra costs. "It's going to cost more to do less," he said.

He told the Dáil that substantial borrowing will continue to be necessary.

'No free money'

"We don't have to be the best in the fiscal class," he said, but added that the Republic should follow the example of northern European countries.

"There's no such thing as free money", he said. Interest will have to be paid and that there was "no guarantee" that low inflation and interest rates would continue.

He also said many parts of the Irish economy might never look the same again, with Brexit further complicating matters.