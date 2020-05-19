Why comic's dream to transform country may be over

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There was euphoria in the centre of Kyiv a year ago as the new president was inaugurated

It's a year since Ukraine's best known comedian was sworn in as president.

Volodymyr Zelensky won by a landslide on the back of bold promises to reform the country and end the attritional war in eastern Ukraine.

Neither of those have happened yet. But his first twelve months in the job have been eventful and, according to the latest polls, he remains remarkably popular.

Getty Images How popular is Zelensky 35% see Ukraine heading in right direction

57% trust Zelensky; 37% don't

39.3% would vote for him now

34%still back his party Source: ratinggroup.ua

An eventful year for Zelensky

Internationally, President Zelensky found himself at the centre of a scandal which led to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

At home he's won praise for prisoner swaps that have brought home high-profile Ukrainians who were being held in Russia jails.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Ukrainian leader has had some success bringing back prisoners held in Russian jails

But in the last few months there's been a very definite shift in emphasis. The reformers that accompanied him into power have been pushed out, amid claims that the idea of really shaking things up is over.

What happened to the Zelensky dream team?

Image copyright Facebook/Volodymyr Zelensky Image caption Volodymyr Zelensky and his "dreamteam"

The picture above came at the peak of Zelensky-mania. Taken in Paris in April 2019 between the first and second round of Ukraine's election it shows the soon-to-be president on his way to the Elysée Palace to meet Emmanuel Macron.

The caption on Zelensky's Facebook page is "Dreamteam". It was a statement that reassured those who wondered how a TV entertainer could possibly deliver on his ambitious promises. Even if he didn't have a clue, he would be surrounded by others who did.

On the far left of the picture is Alex Danylyuk. A former finance minister, he's credited with helping clean up Ukraine's banking sector.

Mr Danylyuk was at Mr Zelensky's side throughout the later stages of the election campaign and after the vote given a powerful job in charge of national security.

The next man across, the man with the stubble, is Rouslan Riaboshapka. His background is in law and fighting corruption. He was handed the job of prosecutor general - perhaps the most important of all the roles beneath the president.

Sign of ambitious clean-up

Ukrainian presidents have consistently used the prosecutor general and his office as tool to pursue their enemies and to reward their friends: cutting corrupt deals with oligarchs, in return for favourable TV coverage or a share of ill-gotten gains. It was the rotten heart of a rotten political system.

Mr Ryaboshapka promised to be independent and different from his predecessors. He immediately embarked on an ambitious attempt to clean up the prosecutors office.

The appointment of Mr Ryaboshapka, Mr Danylyuk and several other well-respected reformers was seen by Ukraine observers, both at home and abroad as a clear sign that President Zelensky intended to try to deliver of his ambitious promises.

You've probably guessed it by now. But the Dreamteam didn't last long. Alex Danylyuk stayed four months; Rouslan Riaboshabka seven.

I met up Alex Danylyuk in Kyiv this week. He resigned from Mr Zelensky's team in September last year after falling out with the president's chief of staff (also now departed).

Mr Danylyuk told me he had no regrets about backing the former comedian and doesn't doubt his good intentions or desire to change things.

So what went wrong?

"He (Zelensky) surrounded himself with very weak, opportunistic people," Mr Danylyuk says. "The comedian brought with him incompetent people who now run major government institutions."

A reshuffle at the start of March saw almost all recognised reformers purged from office: among them Mr Danylyuk's fellow "Dreamteamer" Rouslan Riaboshabka.

He's now in France so I caught up with him via Skype and his assessment of what's taken place is bleak.

Mr Riaboshabka tells me he had "big fish" in his prosecutorial sight, meaning Ukraine's rich oligarchs. But he believes, after initially backing far reaching reforms and de-oligarchisation, President Zelensky dramatically lost his nerve.

"Instead of choosing to fight the oligarchs," Mr Riaboshabka tells me with a sigh, "he chose peace and consensus with them.".

On the right of the photo in Paris is Ivan Bakanov. He's rather different from the other "Dreamteamers". No-one describes him as a reformer.

Mr Bakanov is from the same southern Ukrainian town as Mr Zelensky and a childhood friend. He used to run Mr Zelensky's TV production company.

Eyebrows were raised when Mr Bakanov was given the plum job of head of Ukraine's state security agency the SBU. A year on it's a position that he still holds.

