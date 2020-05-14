Image copyright Creative Commons/ J-L Dubois Image caption Mills bombs similar to that found in Dublin

A hand grenade dating back about 100 years has been made safe by the Irish Army.

The Mills bomb, assessed to date from the Irish War of Independence, was discovered at Harold's Cross bridge in Dublin on Wednesday.

The bridge, which is a main arterial route through the city, was closed for a time to traffic.

The Irish Army was called to the scene at about 20:30 local time by An Garda Síochána (Irish police).

After making the grenade safe at the scene, the bomb disposal team left at about 22:30.

The Irish Army advised the public that anyone who encounters a suspicious item or hazardous substance should call An Garda Síochána.