An eleven-year-old girl has died in a farm accident in the Republic of Ireland.

It happened at about 17:20 BST on Wednesday in the Malin area of County Donegal.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken by helicopter to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

An Garda Síochána (Irish police) said an investigation into what happened is under way. Officers remained at the scene on Wednesday evening.

"The scene is currently preserved for a full technical examination," a Garda spokeswoman said.

The coroner and Health and Safety Authority (HSE) have been notified, she added.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported the girl was killed when she was struck by a tractor on the family farm.