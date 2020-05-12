Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has now tested positive for the virus

Russia has confirmed more than 232,000 cases of coronavirus - the second highest toll in the world.

In the last 24 hours the country has reported 10,899 infections, the tenth consecutive day that number has been above 10,000.

Among them is President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, local media report.

He is the latest high profile official to fall ill, after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin caught the illness.

Mr Peskov last saw President Putin over a month ago, TASS news agency reports.

The news comes the day after President Putin eased the country's lockdown. Factory and construction workers returned to work on Tuesday, though Mr Putin gave regions freedom to set restrictions depending on local circumstances.

The capital Moscow is the epicentre of Russia's outbreak, accounting for more than half the country's cases and more than half its total death toll of 2,116.

Government officials say the country's mass testing programme is responsible for that low mortality rate, but many believe the number is in fact far higher.