Europe

Five Covid-19 patients die in Russia hospital fire

  • 12 May 2020
Five Covid-19 patients die in St Petersburg hospital fire after short-circuit in ventilator - Russian news agencies

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

