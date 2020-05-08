Coronavirus deaths in Italy have risen above 30,000, latest figures show - the highest death toll in the European Union.

The country reported 243 new fatalities on Friday - down from 274 the day before - taking the total to 30,201.

The daily number of confirmed new cases fell slightly to 1,327, bringing the total number of infections to 217,185.

Italy has the third highest number of officially recorded coronavirus deaths in the world, after the US and the UK.

It was the first country in Europe to impose a lockdown when coronavirus cases first started to surface in northern regions in February.

Italy has now begun to ease restrictions, although pictures shared on social media of people ignoring distancing rules and not wearing protective masks in busy areas have led to an outcry.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

