Europe

Canadian helicopter missing off Greece

  • 29 April 2020
Canadian Sikorsky CH-148 helicopter Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Nato has a standing maritime reaction force in the Mediterranean Sea

A Canadian helicopter has gone missing over the Ionian Sea off Greece, officials say.

Contact was lost after the CH-148 Cyclone took off from the frigate HMCS Fredericton during a Nato exercise on Wednesday.

Canadian officials gave no further details. Greek media say there were between three and six people on board.

They say rescue teams are searching international waters off Greece's Kefalonia island.

