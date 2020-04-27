Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment Notre-Dame’s spire fell

Repair work has restarted at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris after halting during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

A fire tore through the iconic medieval building last April, destroying its roof and spire but leaving its structure intact.

President Emmanuel Macron later vowed to restore the building within five years.

The global coronavirus pandemic forced officials to delay the planned start of reconstruction on 23 March.

But on Monday, workers returned to the construction site to make it compliant with new social distancing rules.

Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, the rector at Notre-Dame, says this includes modifying changing rooms and showers for workers.

A statement says face masks, hand gel and meals will all be provided. Nearby hotels will host those coming in to help on the building from outside the Paris area.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Reconstruction work was due to begin in March

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Restrictions brought in to tackle the coronavirus outbreak delayed the start of repairs

Winter storms and toxic lead released by the fire have also delayed reconstruction work.

Authorities advised children and pregnant women in the area to take blood tests last June amid concern about lead contamination.

Monsignor Chauvet told Reuters news agency the first task for builders once work fully restarts in the coming weeks was to get rid of the metal scaffolding that melted onto the cathedral's structure during the fire.

"When that's removed, we can say that the phase of making safe will have been completed," he reportedly said, adding that despite losing six weeks the restoration project was still on track to meet President Macron's deadline.

It remains unclear what caused the Notre-Dame blaze.

Officials have ruled out criminal action, and have suggested an electrical fault or even a stubbed out cigarette as possible causes.