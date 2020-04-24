Image copyright RTE Image caption Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said data appeared to show increased car traffic noise and reverberation

The Irish medical authorities are using technology normally associated with measuring earthquakes to check whether the Republic's citizens are complying with the lockdown.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said data appeared to show increased car traffic noise and reverberation.

The data was gleaned from the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies' National Seismic Network.

It indicated that more people were either driving or out walking.

The death toll in the Republic of Ireland has reached 794.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has warned against complacency in the fight against the virus.

Dr Holohan expressed concern that people were relaxing their behaviour in relation to the restrictions that are due to last at least until 5 May.

At a briefing on Thursday, he also referred to supportive data from Apple-made smartphones that seemed to indicate an increase in the numbers, driving, walking and using public transport.

Those findings contradict what a senior civil servant in the Department of the Taoiseach told another briefing.

Liz Canavan said evidence collected for Transport for Ireland showed that traffic volumes "were in line with the previous weeks since the restrictions were introduced", despite anecdotal suggestions that more people were about.